NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 13-7-105 of a public hearing to be held by the Hardeman County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Hardeman County Courthouse. The hearing will be held in order to receive public input on the following Zoning Map Amendment Resolution:

A RESOLUTION AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO REZONE TAX PARCEL 020.00, HARDEMAN COUNTY TAX MAP 145 OWNED BY TRACY WATKINS LOGGING LLC LOCATED ON STATE ROUTE 18 FROM FAR (FORESTRY AGRICULTURE RESIDENTIAL) TO I-3 (RURAL INDUSTRIAL)

Copies of the proposed map amendment are available for viewing at the Hardeman County Zoning Compliance Office and the Office of the Hardeman County Mayor located within the Hardeman County Courthouse Building.

James R. Sain

Mayor