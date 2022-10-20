NOTICE OF MEETING - Zoning Compliance Office

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Hardeman County Board of Zoning Appeal will meet on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 5:00p.m. in the Hardeman County Courtroom on 2nd floor.

On the agenda:

• Continued Discussion and review of Use Permitted on Appeal: Dante Zago is requesting a {Use Permitted on Appeal} for operating a slaughter house on his land. The property is located at 2130 King Road, Medon, TN 38356, Tax Map 005, Parcel 1.03, consisting of 317.24 acres. Property is zoned Forestry,

Agriculture and Residential.

• Continued discussion and review of Variance: SR Bolivar, LLC is requesting a {Variance} for the Solar Farm. The property is located at 902 Mecklinburg Drive, Bolivar, TN 38008, Tax Map 080, Parcel 6.15, consisting of 85.03 acres. Property is zoned Forestry, Agriculture and Residential.

Zoning Compliance Office