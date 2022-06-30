Notice of Meeting

The Hardeman County Board of Zoning Appeal will meet on Tuesday 12 July at 5:30 p.m. in the Hardeman County Courtroom on 2nd floor.

On the agenda:

Use Permitted on Appeal: LeEllen Williams is requesting a (Use Permitted on Appeal) for Professional Services (Trucking/Transportation Brokerage Services) in her home. The property is located at 650 Cox Road, Mercer, TN 38392, Tax Map 9, Parcel 9.01, consisting of 13.37 acres. Property is zoned Forestry, Agriculture on Residential.

Geneva Cossar

Zoning Compliance Officer