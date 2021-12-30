Notice of Meeting

The Board of Zoning Appeal will meet on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the courtroom, 3rd floor of the Hardeman County Courthouse. On the agenda:

Use Permit on Appeal: Caleb Lies is requesting a {Use Permit On Appeal} for operating retail firearms business, transfer firearms, coordinate small arms wholesale, distribution only office work. The proposed location of the Firearms business is on Tax Map 41, Parcel 30.06 on 17.53 acres. Property is located at 190 Patrick Lane, Toone, TN. Property is zoned Forestry, Agriculture and Residential.

Use Permit on Appeal: Piccolo Lake Solar, LLC is requesting a {Use Permit On Appeal} for solar farm with energy storage system, permit for potential expansion of solar energy system. The proposed location of the Solar Farm is on Tax Map: 86, Parcel 15.00, Map 102, Parcel 01.00, Map 102, Parcel 1.02, Map 102, Parcel 1.03 & 1.03-001, Map 103, Parcel 4.02, Map 107, Parcel 18.00 on approximately 2,100 acres. Property is located on Chapleau Road, Somerville Road and Newcasle Drive. Property is zoned Forestry, Agriculture and Residential.

Geneva Cossar

Zoning Compliance Officer