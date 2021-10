The Board of Zoning Appeal will meet on Tuesday 12 October, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. In the Conference room, 3rd floor of the Court House. On the agenda:

 Variance: Mr. Brian West is requesting a 9ft. Variance for his Mobile Home. Tax Map 134 Parcel 015.01 on 1.28 acre. Property is located at 80 Carlins Rd. Hornsby, TN. Property is zoned Forestry, Agriculture, and Residential.

Geneva Cossar

Zoning Compliance Officer