The Hardeman County Planning Commission will meet on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 4 p.m. in the court room on the 2nd floor at the Hardeman County Courthouse.

On the agenda: Tony Hooper Sawmill, INC is requesting to rezone 186.82 acres from (Forestry, Agricultural, and Residential) to (I-2 Restricted Industrial). This property is located on Hwy. 138, Toone, TN and identified on map 009 parcel 008.00.

Geneva Cossar

Zoning Compliance Officer