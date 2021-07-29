Notice of Meeting

The Hardeman County Planning Commissioners will meet on 10 August, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. in the Conference room on the 3rd floor at the Hardeman County Court house. On the agenda:

Ms. Cynthia Luong, with Fatima Outreach Foundation is requesting to rezone 417 acres from PRRD {Planned Recreation Residential Development} to FAR {Forestry-Agricultural- Residential.} 195 Grantham Way off of Hwy 125 S. Bolivar, TN. 38008 and identified on map 118 Parcel 007.03. Religion Organization Outreach for women.

Training

Geneva Cossar, Zoning Compliance Officer