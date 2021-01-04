NOTICE OF MEETING

The Board of Zoning Appeal will meet on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 at 5:30 p.m. In the Conference room, 3rd floor of the Court House. On the agenda:

• Use permit on Appeal: Ms. Tisa McGowan is requesting a {Use Permit on Appeal} for a small catering and Seamstress business. Tax Map 064 Parcel 002.00 on 7 acres. Property is located at 35 Morrison Ln. Whiteville, TN. Property is zoned FAR {Forestry, Agriculture, and Residential}.

Geneva Cossar, Zoning Compliance Officer