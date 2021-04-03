Notice of Meeting

The Hardeman County Planning Commissioners will meet on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. in the court room on the 2nd floor at the Hardeman County Court House.

On the agenda: Tony Hooper Sawmill INC is requesting to rezone 251.55 acres from (Forestry, Agricultural, and Residential) to (1-2-Restricted Industrial) This Property is located on 3270 Vildo Road, Bolivar, Tn. and identified on tax map 049 Parcel 08.00.

Geneva Cossar

Zoning Compliance Officer