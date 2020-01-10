Notice of Meeting

The Board of Zoning Appeal will meet on Tuesday 13 October 2020 at 5:30 p.m. In the Conference room, 3rd floor of the Court House. On the agenda:

Use permit on Appeal: Cyleno Pugh is requesting a {Use Permit on Appeal} for a small catering business. Tax Map 145M Group A Parcel 003.03 on 1.22 acres. Property is located at130 Tommy Ln. Grand Junction, TN. Property is zoned Forestry, Agriculture, and Residential.

Use permit on Appeal: Clinton Cheairs is requesting a {Use Permit on Appeal} for a cleaning service out of his home. Tax Map 146 Parcel 008.08 on 1 acre. Property is located on 60 Honeysucker Way Grand Junction, TN.

Property is zoned {Residential -Mobil Home}

Geneva Cossar

Zoning Compliance Officer