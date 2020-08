The Town of Whiteville has a Called Meeting on September 14, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. for AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING THE SALARY FOR THE MAYOR AND ALDERMEN OF THE TOWN OF WHITEVILLE, TENNESSEE at the Whiteville Community Center located at 151 E. Main St.

The regular board of mayor and aldermen meeting has been re-schedule to September 14, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., following the called meeting.