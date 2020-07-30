Notice of Meeting

The Hardeman County Planning Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. In the Conference room on third floor at the courthouse 100 N MAIN.

On the agenda:

Mr. Daniel Watkins is requesting to rezone his property located on Hwy 18 S. Grand Junction Tn. from Forestry, Agriculture, and Residential (FAR) to Rural Industrial (I-3 the property is on tax map 145, parcel 4.00 28.09 acres.

Review of the W.K. Foster Estate Subdivision Final Plat.

Any other Subdivision Work or Plat Review properly submitted.

Geneva Cossar

Zoning Compliance Officer