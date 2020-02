The Hardeman County Planning Commissioners will meet on Tuesday 10 March, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the conference room on third floor of the Court House.

ON THE Agenda:

Mrs. Shelly Griggs is requesting to rezone 3.14 acres from I-3 Rural Industrial too FAR .Forestry, Agricultural, and Residential. The property address is next to 14760 Hwy 125 S Bolivar, TN. And identified on Tax Map 098, Parcel 020.00 002.

Geneva Cossar

Zoning Compliance Officer