NOTICE OF MEETING

The Board of Zoning Appeal will meet on Tuesday, 11 April 2017 at 5:30 p.m. In the Conference room, 3rd floor of the Court House. On the agenda:

• Variance: Mr. Anthony Davis is requesting a 6 inch Variance for shop. Tax Map172 Parcel 0019.13 on 1 Acre. Property is located at 75 Alec Ln. Middleton, TN. Property is zoned Forestry, Agriculture, and Residential.

• Variance: Mr. Doug Brown is requesting a 5 ft. Variance from his back property line for daughters MH. Property located at 3420 Powell Chapel Rd. Middleton, TN. Tax map 153 Parcel 27.01.on 1.09 acres. Property is zoned Forestry, Agriculture, and Residential.

Geneva Cossar, Zoning Compliance Officer