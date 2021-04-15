Notice of Invitation to Bid

The Hardin County Board of Education, School Nutrition Program Department is requesting bids for food and non-food supplies for the 2021-2022 school year. Hardin County will be bidding as a part of the Chickasaw-Shiloh Area Partnership with Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Henderson and McNairy Counties and Lexington City Boards of Education.

Complete bid instructions and the bid specification document may be picked up from the School Nutrition Program Department, Hardin County Board of Education, 155 Guinn Street, Savannah, Tennessee.

Bids must be received by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The bids will be opened at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the McNairy County Board of Education, 530 Mulberry Avenue, Selmer, Tennessee. The Hardin County Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. If interested in bidding, you may contact Cheryl Cochran, Hardin County School Nutrition Program Director at (731) 925-3943.