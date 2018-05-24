NOTICE OF INVITATION TO BID

The Hardeman County Board of Education, School Nutrition Program Department is requesting bids for Produce for the 2018-2019 school year. Complete bid instructions and the bid specification document may be picked up from the School Nutrition Program Department, Hardeman County Board of Education, 10815 Old Highway 64, Bolivar, Tennessee.

Bids must be returned to the Mayor’s Office, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008 by 9:3 a.m. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. The bids will be opened beginning at 10:00 a.m.

If interested in bidding, you may contact Martha Robertson, Hardeman County School Nutrition Program Supervisor at 731-658-2510, ext. 125.

The Hardeman County Board of Education reserves the right to

accept of reject any and all bids.

This institution in an equal opportunity provider