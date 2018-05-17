NOTICE OF INVITATION TO BID

The Hardeman County Board of Education, School Nutrition Program Department is requesting bids for a 60-gallon stationary Gas Kettle. Complete bid instructions and the bid specification document may be picked up from the School Nutrition Program Department,

Hardeman County Board of Education,10815 Old Highway 64, West, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008 by 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018. The bids will be opened beginning at 10:00 a.m.

If interested in bidding, contact Martha Robertson, Hardeman County School Nutrition Program Supervisor at 731-658-2510 ext. 125.

The Hardeman County Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject all bids.

This institution is an Equal Opportunity Employer