NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, HARDEMAN COUNTY

WHEREAS, Lula Mae Spight executed a Deed of Trust to United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, Lender and David Seivers, State Director, Trustee(s), which was dated May 11, 1994 and recorded on May 12, 1994 in Book 479, Page 186, Hardeman County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Rural Housing Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 9, 2018, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

BEGINNING at an existing iron pin in the east margin right-of-way of Moss Lane, said pin being located at the northwest corner of Lot No. 6 of Smalley’s Subdivision; runs thence north with the east margin of Moss Lane a distance of 125 feet to an existing iron pin; runs thence east a distance of 145 feet to an existing iron pin at the northwest corner of Lot No. 4 of said subdivision; runs thence south with the west boundary line of Lot No. 4 a distance of 125 feet to an iron pin at the northeast corner of said Lot No. 6; runs thence west with the north boundary line of Lot No. 6 a distance of 145 feet to the point of beginning.

Being Lot No. 5 of Smalley’ s Subdivision, platted as aforesaid and as surveyed by Thomas L. Dean Associates on March 11, 1989.

This being the same property conveyed do Lula Mae Spight by deed from Steven R. Cole and wife, Delona H. Cole dated May 11, 1994 and recorded in Deed Book I-15, Page 76, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 061F B 061K 014.00

Address/Description: 504 Moss Lane, Bolivar, TN 38008.

Current Owner(s): Lula Mae Spight.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310, Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 18-08330 FC01

#143852