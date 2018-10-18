NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, HARDEMAN COUNTY

WHEREAS, Gussie M. Harris executed a Deed of Trust to United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, Lender and Randle Richardson, Trustee(s), which was dated March 6, 1992 and recorded on March 6, 1992 in Book 459, Page 101, Hardeman County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Rural Housing Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 30, 2018, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

LOT #44, SECTION A, TERRACE HILL SUBDIVISION: BEGINNING at a stake in the West margin of English Street, it being the NE corner of Lot #43; runs thence with English Street N. 8 degs. 49’ 40” West to a stake for a distance of 100 feet, it being the SE corner of Lot #45; thence with the SBL of the same in a Westerly direction a distance of 200 feet to a stake at the NE corner of Lot #83; thence with the EBL of Lot #83 for a distance of 100 feet to a stake at the NW corner of Lot #43; thence Easterly with the NBL of Lot #43 a distance of 200 feet to the point of beginning, containing 20,000 square feet.

This being the same property conveyed to Gussie M. Harris by warranty deed from Ronald W. Stallings and wife, Lisa T. Stallings, as found of record in Deed Book N-14, Page 216 Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

This being Lot #44, Section A, Terrace Hill Subdivision, as shown in Plat Book 3, Page 130, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Subject to Subdivision Restrictions of Terrace Hill Subdivision, Section A, as found of record in Deed Book I-7, Page 474, and Amendment of said restrictions as found of record in Deed Book A-8, Page 326, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 079K C 00400 000

Address/Description: RR 3 Box 720, Bolivar, TN 38008.

Current Owner(s): The Estate of Gussie M. Harris.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 18-08284 FC01

#144842