NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, HARDEMAN COUNTY

WHEREAS, Sadie M. Tackett executed a Deed of Trust to United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, Lender and David Seivers, Trustee(s), which was dated February 12, 1996 and recorded on February 12, 1996 in Book 493, Page 446, Hardeman County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Rural Housing Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 30, 2018, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

BEGINNING at a point in the north line of Old Enon Road said point being the southwest corner of the 2.17 acre tract; thence (1) North 86 degrees 28 minutes 44 seconds West with the road a distance of 192.43 feet; thence (2) South 88 degrees 55 minutes 49 seconds West with the road a distance of 52.38 feet; thence (3) North a distance of 178.02 feet; thence (4) South 88 degrees 23 minutes 26 seconds East a distance of 244.13 feet; thence (5) South 00 degrees 07 minutes 31 seconds East with the east line of the 2.13 acre tract a distance of 182.00 feet to the beginning. Containing 1.00 acre.

Per Certificate of Survey by Walter L. Anderson, P.E., Bolivar, Tennessee, dated October 25, 1994.

This being the same property conveyed to Sadie Marie Tackett, one and the same person as Sadie M. Tackett, by deed of record in Deed Book T-15, Page 169, Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Map 158, Parcel 25.00.

Parcel ID Number: 158 02504 000

Address/Description: 1855 Old Enon Road, Middleton, TN 38052.

Current Owner(s): The Estate of Sadie Marie Tackett.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 18-08287 FC01

#144938