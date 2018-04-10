NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, HARDEMAN COUNTY

WHEREAS, Tony Cox and Lois B. Cox executed a Deed of Trust to United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, Lender and Randle B. Richardson, Trustee(s), which was dated February 3, 1993 and recorded on February 3, 1993 in Book 469, Page 489, Hardeman County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Rural Housing Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 30, 2018, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

Lot 20 - Beginning at a point in the South line of the Bolivar Housing Authority said point being east a distance of 137.31 feet from the southwest corner of the Bolivar Housing Authority thence

1) North 89 ° 37' 12" East with the Bolivar Housing Authority a distance of 150.26 feet thence

2) South 00 ° 13' 16" West a distance of 35.91 feet thence

3) South 49 ° 27' 26" West a distance of 121.07 feet to a point in the north cul-de-sac to Johnson Street thence

4) Around the cul-de-sac to the left with radius of 50 feet a distance of 50 feet thence

5) North 07 ° 50' 19" West a distance of 97.48 feet to the point of beginning.

Containing 12,063 square feet.

It being the same real property conveyed to Tony Cox and wife, Lois B. Cox, by Joseph H. Shearin and wife, Elaine E. Shearin, by Warranty Deed dated February 3, 1993, as found of record in Deed Book Z-14, Page 398, Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

MAP 70-J GROUP B PARCEL 3.20

Parcel ID Number: 070O B 00320 000

Address/Description: 610 Johnson Street, Bolivar, TN 38008.

Current Owner(s): Lois B. Cox.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 18-08263 FC01

#144853