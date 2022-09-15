NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, HARDEMAN COUNTY

WHEREAS, Victoria Rymanowicz executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for American Mortgage Services, Inc., Lender and Monte S. Connell Jr., Trustee(s), which was dated May 23, 2019, and recorded on May 23, 2019, in Book 765, at Page 58 in Hardeman County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Citizens Bank, N.A., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 25, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

BEING Lot No. N-750 of the Grand Valley Lakes Subdivision as per revised plat of record in the Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, in Plat Book B, Page 383, to which reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said property, and subject to the restrictions of said subdivision recorded in the same book and page as shown above.

Subject to an easement to U.S.A. of record in Book L-3, Page 601; and reservation of ¼ of all oil and mineral rights as retained by instrument of record in Book O-3, Page 418; and a property line agreement with Lucius E. Burch, Jr. and John S. Porter as shown of record in Book N-4, Page 306, all instruments recorded in the Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

This being the same property conveyed to Victoria Rymanowicz by deed as found of record in Deed Book 99, Page 817, Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number:

120D E 02600 000

Address/Description:

40 WAYNE SMITH DR, Saulsbury, TN 38067

Current Owner(s):

Victoria Rymanowicz

Other Interested Party(ies):

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure

Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661

FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 21-09663 FC01

#197231