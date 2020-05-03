NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, HARDEMAN COUNTY

WHEREAS, Chan L. Armour executed a Deed of Trust to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, Lender and Susan Voss, Trustee(s), which was dated October 30, 2014, and recorded on November 6, 2014 in Book 723, Page 417, Instrument Number 155999 in Hardeman County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Regions Bank DBA Regions Mortgage, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 19, 2020, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

Being Lot No. 5 of Evergreen Trace Subdivision, a plat of which appears of record in Plat Book B, page 742 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, reference to which plat is made for a more particular description of said lot.

Being a portion of the property conveyed to grantor herein by Deed recorded in Deed Book 74, page 839, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 070 03321 000

Address/Description: 105 Young Road, Bolivar, TN 38008.

Current Owner(s): Chan L. Armour.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 20-01919 FC01

#170776