NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, HARDEMAN COUNTY

WHEREAS, Ronald D. Blaylock Jr. executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, Lender and Emmett James House or Bill R. McLaughlin, Trustee(s), which was dated August 4, 2008 and recorded on August 18, 2008 in Book 671, Page 733, and rerecorded/modified/corrected on October 1, 2008 in Book 672, Page 739 Hardeman County, Tennessee Register of Deeds, subsequently re-recorded October 1, 2008 in Book 672, Page 739 Hardeman County, Tennessee Records.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on June 28, 2018, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

BEGINNING at a stake on the south margin of Virginia Drive, the northwest corner of Lot #17; runs thence South 40 degrees East 124.3 feet with Lot #17; thence South 58 degrees West 106.0 feet; thence around curve of Virginia Drive the following 4 calls; (1) North 53 degrees West 60.0 feet; (2) North 15 degrees West 38.0 feet; (3) North 12 degrees East 41.8 feet; (4) North 64 degrees East 76 feet, to the point of beginning.

Being Lot #18 of Sylvan Terrace Subdivision. (Legal description taken from prior deed.)

Parcel ID Number: 069L B 004000000

Address/Description: 1430 Virginia Drive, Bolivar, TN 38008.

Current Owner(s): Ronald B. Blaylock, Jr..

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

