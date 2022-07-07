NOTICE OF ELECTION

CITY OF GRAND JUNCTION

NOVEMBER 8, 2022

Pursuant to TCA 2-12-111 (a), notice is hereby given by the Hardeman County Election Commission of the Grand Junction City Election to be held pursuant to law on Tuesday November 8, 2022 in the City of Grand Junction in Hardeman County.

Qualifying deadline for all offices in this election is Thursday, August 18, 2022 NOON. Withdrawal is Thursday, August 25, 2022, NOON.

The following offices will be voted on in the November 8, 2022 election:

1 – Mayor 3 – Alderman

All qualifying petitions must be filed with Amber Moore, Administrator of Elections or Carl Gibson, Chairman of the Hardeman County Election Commission

Location: Days & Hours:

Hardeman Co. Election Commission Monday – Friday

106 S. Porter St. 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Bolivar, TN 38008 Closed 12:00 – 1:00 Lunch

731-658-4751

Hardeman County Election Commission: Carl Gibson, Chairman; James Hicks, Secretary

Members: Kreg Hamm, Joan Henderson, Sharolyn Mitchell