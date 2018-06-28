NOTICE FOR EARLY VOTING

Early Voting Days and Hours July 13th, 2018 through July 28th, 2018

Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Early Voting Location: Hardeman County Election Commission 106 S. Porter St., Bolivar, TN 38008

Tennessee law will allow any registered voter to vote in person during a period beginning 20 days prior to the election and ending 5 days before the election. The voter desiring to vote shall go to the Hardeman County Election Commission within the posted hours for the early voting period. THEY SHALL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SHOW PHOTO IDENTIFICATION AND BE REQUIRED TO SIGN AN APPLICATION FOR A BALLOT. (T.C.A. 2-6-102). To vote in person during early voting come to the Hardeman County Election Commission, 106 S. Porter St., Bolivar, TN.

Elderly voters and voters with disabilities whose polling place is inaccessible may vote at the Election Commission office on Election Day. Such voter shall notify in writing the County Election Commission of their intention to do so no later than July 26, 2018. The Hardeman County Election Commission does not discriminate on the basis of disability. For more questions about needed accommodations in the voting process, call 658-4751. Voters with impaired hearing can call the Tennessee Relay Service at 1-800-848-0299 or TDD users can call 1-800-848-0298. For more information concerning elections or registration, please contact the Hardeman County Election Commission at 658-4751.

Hardeman County Election Commission: Carl Gibson, Chairman; James Hicks, Secretary;

Members: Melanie Bowers, Kreg Hamm, Joan Henderson

Amber D. Moore, Administrator of Elections