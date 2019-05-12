Notice to Bidders

The Town of Toone is requesting bids on eighteen (18) LED pedestrian light fixtures and installation at the Toone City Park. All bids must be received no later than December 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. C.S.T. at which time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at said office. All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope, and marked on the outside “LED Pedestrian Light Project” and include name and address of bidder. Bid specifications may be obtained at Toone City Hall, 2005 Hwy 138, Toone, TN 38381 during normal business hours. Questions concerning the buds may be electronically submitted to Jerry Siler at toonecityhall@bellsouth.net or by calling Toone City Hall at 731-658-9770.

“By submitting of this bid, each bidder and each person signing on behalf of any bidder certifies, and in the case of a joint bid each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of its knowledge and belief that each bidder is not on the list created pursuant to TCA § 12-12-106.”

The Town of Toone, Tennessee is an equal opportunity employer. The Town reserves the right to waive any informalities or reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the Town of Toone to be in the best interest of the Town.