Notice to Bidders

The Hardeman County Highway Department is requesting sealed bids on the following for the 2019-2010 fiscal year.

1. Asphalt Emulsion 2. Asphalt Cement 3. CW Hot Mix 4. Bridge Materials 5. Limestone & Red Rock 6. Metal and Plastic Pipe 7. Tires & Tubes 8. Traffic Paint 9. Weed Control

The bids are to mailed or hand delivered to the office of the Hardeman County Mayor, 3rd Floor of the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main St., Bolivar, Tennessee; on or before May 2, 2019 at 10 a.m., at which time said bids will be publicly opened at the Hardeman County Courthouse. Please mark on the outside of the envelope the name of the item being bid upon and the date of the bid opening. The right to reject any and all buds is hereby reserved.

Specification are available at the Highway Department, 401 Fairgrounds St., Bolivar, Tennessee 38008 or by calling 731-658-5102.