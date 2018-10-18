NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Hardeman County Highway Department is requesting sealed bids on a new, complete office computer system, including a network server and desktop computers. Specifications may be obtained at the Hardeman County Highway Department. The bids are to be mailed or hand delivered to the Hardeman County Mayor, 3rd floor, 100 N. Main St., Bolivar TN 38008 on or before 10:00 a.m. November 6, 2018. PLEASE MARK THE OUTSIDE OF THE ENVELOPE “HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT COMPUTER SYSTEM” AND THE DATE OF THE BID OPENING. The right to reject any all bids is reserved.