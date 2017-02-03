NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Hardeman County Highway Department is requesting sealed bids for the following: Painted Pavement Markings on Lake Hardeman Road as follows: beginning at SR 125 South for 4.1 miles, beginning at SR 18 South for 3.3 miles. Please mark the outside of the sealed bid with the item and the date of the bid opening.

Specifications are available upon request at the Highway Department, 401 Fairgrounds Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008. The bids are to be mailed or delivered to the office of the Hardeman County Mayor on or before March 9, 2017 at 11:00 A.M., at which time said bids will be publicly opened. The right to reject any and all bids is hereby reserved.