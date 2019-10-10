Notice for Bid

The Bolivar Utility Dept. is requesting bids for LABOR ONLY for inside remodeling of the Utility Shop at 502 E. Jackson St., Bolivar, TN. Bid Specifications may be obtained at Bolivar City Hall, 211 N. Washington St.

All bids must be received at City Hall by 3:00 PM, November 5, 2019, and will be opened at the regularly scheduled Utility Board meeting on November 6, 2019, 12:00 noon.

The City of Bolivar, Tenn. reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to accept that bid which is deemed by the Bolivar Utility Board to be in the interest of the City. By submission of the bid, each bidder and each person signing on behalf of any bidder certifies, and in the case of a joint bid each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of its knowledge and belief that each bidder is not on the list created pursuant to § 12-12-106.