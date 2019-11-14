AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to construct a proposed 199-foot tall monopole telecommunications tower off Highway 179, Whiteville, Hardeman County, Tennessee (N35° 24’ 24.3” and W89° 10’ 50.9”). AT&T Mobility, LLC invites comments from any interested party on the impact the proposed undertaking may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places under National Historic Preservation Act Section 106. Comments pertaining specifically to historic resources may be sent to Environmental Corporation of America, ATTN: Dina Bazzill, 1375 Union Hill Industrial Court, Suite A, Alpharetta, GA 30004. Ms. Bazzill can be reached at (770) 667-2040 x.111 during normal business hours. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice. V1314b CER