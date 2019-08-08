On June 20, 2019, an associate from Walmart Store #5797, located at 262 Cordele Road in Albany, Georgia, was reviewing hard copy records and could not locate a set of prescription records. Walmart immediately searched for the records within the store and off-site retention locations. Unfortunately, Walmart was unable to locate the records. Walmart’s investigation did not indicate that the situation was the result of theft or other criminal behavior.

The records affected pertain to prescriptions filled between January 2015 and February 2015 from Store #5797. The personal information that may have been contained in the records includes name, address, phone number, name of prescription medication, prescription number, provider name, and dates associated with the prescription such as the fill date. Walmart has no indication that patient information has been misused in any way.

Walmart is continuing to review the facts and circumstances surrounding this matter and is evaluating whether additional safeguards can help prevent this type of incident from occurring in the future.

Although Walmart has no reason to believe that the patient information has been misused, or is likely to be misused, Walmart is sending individual notices to affected patients regarding the incident. Affected patients are encouraged to call 1-866-775-4209 for assistance and advice regarding how this incident may have affected them. In addition, patients should always be vigilant when reviewing explanations of benefits and other information pertaining to health care. Patients should also be cautious about requests to provide any personal or financial information over the phone, by text, or by email and verify the source of any such requests.

Walmart places great value in its customers’ trust and takes this matter very seriously. The company is fully committed to protecting the privacy and security of patients’ personal information.