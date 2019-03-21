To ALL Non-Profit Organizations that anticipate requesting funds from Hardeman County Government: all requests must be in writing with a specified amount. All requesting organizations must meet Tennessee Code Annotated 5-9-109 (this requires the following):

1. That the non-profit charitable organization to which funds are appropriated shall file with the County Clerk and the disbursing official a copy of an annual report of its business affairs and transactions and the proposed use of the County’s funds. Such annual report shall be prepared and certified by the chief financial officer of such non-profit organization in accordance with Section 5-9-109, T.C.A.

2. That said funds must only be used by the named non-profit charitable organization in furtherance of their non-profit charitable purposes benefiting the general welfare of the residents of the county.

3. That it is the expressed interest of the County Commission of Hardeman County in providing these funds to non-profit charitable organizations to be fully in compliance with Section 5-9-109 of Tennessee Code Annotated and any and all other laws which may apply to county appropriations to nonprofit organizations and so this appropriation is made subject to compliance with any and all of these laws and regulations.

All requests for assistance must be in the County Mayor’s office by April 15, 2019. Any requests received after this date will not be considered. (You must send two copies of your most recent financial statements with your requests to the County Mayor’s office and we will file one copy with the County Clerk’s office upon receipt. This will comply with requirement #1 above. Without financials, requests will not be considered.)

Jimmy Sain, Hardeman County Mayor