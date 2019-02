The Bolivar Housing Authority is developing its Agency Plan for 2019 in compliance with the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998. It will be available at the Housing Authority’s Office located at 621 Hatchie Haven, Bolivar, TN. The Authority’s hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. Additionally, a public hearing to discuss the Agency Plan will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Authority’s office.