Hardeman County Correctional Facilities Corporation and Hardeman County Correctional Facilities Corporation II will hold a telephonic Board meeting on Monday, October 1, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. to consider a new Incarceration Agreement for Hardeman County Correctional Facilities Corporation and general business matters for Hardeman County Correctional Facilities Corporation II. Access may be obtained at the law offices of Denton & Cary, 118 Warren St., Bolivar, Tennessee.