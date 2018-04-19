Hardeman County Solid Waste Recycling Department is now accepting sealed bids on the following:

1 New 2017-2018 66,000 GVW Truck chassis

with roll off hoist and tarper.

Specifications may be picked up at the Hardeman County Solid Waste Office at 100 N Main St, 2nd floor; Bolivar, TN 38008, phone: 731-658-2884.

All Bids must be sealed and properly marked. Hardeman County reserves the right to refuse any or all bids.

Bids will be opened May 4, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the County Mayor’s Office located on the 3rd floor at 100 N Main St.; Bolivar, TN 38008.

Hardeman County will require an assurance of compliance with the Civil Rights Act of 1964 from every sub-recipient or contractor before entering into any contract that involves the purchases of equipment, services, or other benefits of behalf of persons serviced by the County programs.