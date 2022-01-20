The commissioners of Hardeman Fayette Utility District serve four year terms. Vacancies on the Board of Commissioners are filled by appointment by the County mayor from a list of three nominees certified by the Board of Commissioners to the county mayor to fill a vacancy.

Decisions by the Board of Commissioners on customer complaints brought before the board under the utility district’s customer complaint policy may be reviewed by the Utility Management Review Board pursuant to Section 7-82-702(7) of Tennessee Code Annotated.