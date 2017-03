THE CITY OF GRAND JUNCTION HAS DETERMINED THE NEED TO MODIFY ITS CURRENT ZONING MAP. THE CHANGES WILL NOT EFFECT ANY CURRENT PROPERTY USAGE, BUT COULD CHANGE FUTURE USAGE IF PROPERTY SELLS OR CHANGES. PUBLIC MEETINGS, WILL BE HELD WITH READINGS TO PASS PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE 17-01. THE FIRST READING WAS FEBRUARY 6, 2017, THE SECOND READING MARCH 6, 2017 AND THE FINAL READING AND APPROVAL OF ORDINANCE 17-01 WILL BE APRIL 3, 2017.