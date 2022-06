Invitation to Bid

Hardeman County Board of Education is requesting bids to replace ductwork in the auditorium of Bolivar Central High. A site visit is required to bid on this project and specs will be made available at time of site visit. Questions regarding this project should be directed to Randy Hill-Maintenance Supervisor of Hardeman County Schools, (731)-609-1973. Sealed bids will be received by the County Mayor's office, 100 N. Main Street, P.O. Box 250, Bolivar, TN 38008. Attention Jimmy Sain/Randy Hill, until 10:15 a.m. CST, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at which time said bids will be opened.

All bids are subject to the terms and conditions of the bid invitation and must be received in sealed envelops identified by "HCBoE Ductwork Replacement Project Bids." Hardeman County Schools reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any part of bid and accept that bid which is best evidence by reasons relative to the purpose of the project. All bids shall be effective for 30 days from the date of bid opening.