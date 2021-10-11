Invitation for Bid

Hardeman County Community

Health Center (HCCHC)

is now accepting sealed bids on the following:

Installation of a Generator

at our

Henderson Health Center

Located at

1132 Industrial Drive

Henderson, TN 38064

Phone 731-212-9608 or

731-659-3114 or 731-658-3388

Bid specifications will be available from

November 15, 2021, through November 30, 2021

at 629 Nuckolls Rd., Bolivar, TN 38008

All bids should be sealed and received by

November 30, 2021, at 10 AM

Bids will be opened on December 1, 2021, at 11 AM

Questions regarding this project

should be directed to

Robert T. Davis, Jr.

Chief Operations Officer

at one of the above numbers

HCCHC reserves the right to refuse any and all bids

The Hardeman County Community Health Center is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer. To file a complaint of discrimination, write; U.S. Equal employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC); 1801 L Street, N.W. Washington, DC 20507