INVITATION TO BID

The Hardeman County Board of Education is requesting bids to replace two (2) storm drains and approximately 14’X 260’ of asphalt at Bolivar Elementary School. Site visit prior to bid opening is required. Work must be completed by July 31, 2018. Questions regarding this project should be directed to Randy Hill, Maintenance Supervisor at the Hardeman County Board of Education, 731-609-1973. Sealed bids will be received by the Hardeman County Mayor’s Office,

100 N. Main Street, PO Box 250. Bolivar, TN 38008. ATTN: Jimmy Sain/Randy Hill, until 10:00 a.m. CST, on Monday, June 25, 2018, at which time said bids will be opened. All bids are subject to the terms and conditions of the bid invitation and must be received in sealed envelopes identified by “HCBoE Asphalt Project”. Hardeman County Schools reserve the right to reject any or all bids or any part of the bid and accept the bid which is best evidenced by reasons relative to the purpose of the project. All bids shall be effective for six (6) months from the date of the bid opening.