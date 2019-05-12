Invitation to Bid

Hardeman County Board of Education is requesting bids for replacing the roof on Bolivar Middle School and Gym. A site visit is required and specs will be given at the time of visit. Questions regarding this project should be directed to Randy Hill - Maintenance Supervisor at the Hardeman County Board of Education, (731) 609-1973.

Sealed bids will be received by the County Mayor’s office, 100 N. Main St., P.O. Box 250, Bolivar, TN 38008, ATTN: Jimmy Sain/Randy Hill, until 10:00 a.m. CST, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at which time said bids will be opened. All bids are subject to the terms and conditions of the bid invitation and must be received in sealed envelopes identified by “HCBoE BMS Roof Bids”.

Hardeman County Schools reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any part of any bid and accept that bid which is best evidenced by reasons relative to the purpose of the project.