Grand Jct area planned power outage

Bolivar Energy Authority will have a planned power outage in the City of Grand Junction and surrounding area south of Grand Junction starting at midnight June 1 and lasting for approximately 2 hours. Power should be restored by 2 a.m. on June 2 to everyone except consumers adjacent to and near the Post Office. Areas affected by the planned outage include City of Grand Junction, Jenkins Rd area, Park Swain Rd. area, Holder Rd. area, and Indian Creek Rd. area.

The reason for the planned outage is to switch over to new feed for the City of Grand Junction and the surrounding areas south of town.

This planned outage is weather dependent and will be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.