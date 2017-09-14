Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain

To: All interested Agencies - Federal, State, and Local - Groups and Individuals

This is to give notice that the Town of Hornsby under CFR 24 Part 58 has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain and wetland will have on the human environment for a Community Development Block Grant under 11137. The proposed project is located in the area of Hornsby Loop Road, Forrest Hill Road, and Walnut Grove Road outside Hornsby in Hardeman County. The Town of Hornsby plans to replace up to 5,500 LF of existing water main with CDBG awarded funds of $249,760.00 to address reoccurring water loss issues. A floodplain designated area of less than .5 of an acre has been identified in one section of Hornsby Loop Road that may be identified as requiring line replacement.

The Town of Hornsby has considered the following alternatives and mitigation measures to be taken to minimize adverse impacts and to restore and preserve natural and beneficial values: This project is to lay new water mains in areas with existing lines within two target zones. Less than one half of one acre is identified as being in a flood plain. The water line replacement work will go no further than the existing county road right-of-way of 40 feet. Minimal impact is expected with boring to be utilized where needed and all areas to be return to its original condition to the project.

The Town of Hornsby has reevaluated the alternatives to building in the floodplain and has determined that it has no practicable alternative. Environmental files that document compliance with steps 3 through 6 of Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, are available for public inspection, review and copying upon request at the times and location delineated in the last paragraph of this notice for receipt of comments. This activity will have no significant impact on the environment for the following reasons:

• The project will only be conducted in the narrow boundaries of the current right-of-way.

• The portion of road that crosses a floodplain is less than one half of one acre.

• Conditions may be improved by eliminating any water loss/leakage in the area.

• The area identified in the floodplain may not be chosen as an area to have the water main replaced.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by the Town of Hornsby at the following address on or before September 21, 2017: Town of Hornsby, 450 Main Street, Hornsby, TN 38044, 731-658-6188, Attention Mack Carter, Jr., Mayor. Comments may also be submitted or further information can be requested via email at mackcarterjr@aol.com. A full description of the project may also be reviewed at the Hornsby Town Hall by setting an appointment with the Mayor by calling 731-658-6188. A copy of the full description can also be reviewed at the Hardeman County Mayor’s office at 100 E. Main Street, Bolivar, Tennessee between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Date: September 14, 2017

Name of Certifying Officer: Mack Carter, Jr.

Title of Certifying Officer: Mayor, Town of Hornsby