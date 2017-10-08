Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain To: All interested Agencies - Federal, State, and Local - Groups and Individuals

This is to give notice that The Town of Hornsby under CFR 24 Part 58 has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain and wetland will have on the human environment for a Community Development Block Grant under 11137. The Town of Hornsby plans to replace up to 5,500 LF of existing water main with CDBG awarded funds of $249,760.00 to address reoccurring water loss issues. A floodplain designated area of less than 0.5 of an acre has been identified in one section of Hornsby Loop Road that may be identified as requiring line replacement. The proposed project(s) is located in the areas of Hornsby Loop Road, Forrest Hill Road, and Walnut Grove Road outside Hornsby in Hardeman County.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas.

Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by the Town of Hornsby at the following address on or before August 25, 2017: Town of Hornsby, 450 Main Street, Hornsby, TN 38044, 731-658-6188, Attention Mack Carter, Jr., Mayor. Comments may also be submitted or further information can be requested via email at mackcarterjr@aol.com. A full description of the project may also be reviewed at the Hornsby Town Hall by setting an appointment with the Mayor by calling 731-658-6188. A copy of the full description can also be reviewed at the Hardeman County Mayor’s office at 100 E. Main Street, Bolivar, Tennessee between the hours of 8:30a.m. and 4:00 p.m.