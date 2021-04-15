Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain

To: All interested Agencies - Federal, State, and Local - Groups and Individuals

This is to give notice that the Town of Whiteville under CFR 24 Part 58 has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management, to determine the potential affect that its activity in areas designated as wetlands will have on the human environment for a Community Development Block Grant under B-20-DC-47-0001.

The proposed project for the Town of Whiteville will improve the current sewer system by increasing pumping capacity with a new 700 GPM primary pumping station coupled with approximately 3,000 linear feet of 10” pressure sewer line to the wastewater treatment plant. The area of impact for the new pumping station is less than 625 square feet at the current pumping station on Bass Street which has been previously disturbed, cleared and maintained. It is also proposed to correct deficiencies contributing to inflow and infiltration by repair and rehabilitation activities throughout the sewer collection system that could not be corrected in the previous project due to lack of funds. The portions of the sewer system not analyzed in the previous project will be analyzed by use of close-circuit TV and/or smoke testing. Information gathered during the proposed CCTV and smoke testing coupled with information gathered during previous system analysis will be utilized to determine the most critical and beneficial areas to repair or rehabilitate within available funds.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities near the wetlands and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about wetlands can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in or near floodplains/wetlands, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by the Town of Whiteville at the following address on or before April 30, 2021: Town of Whiteville, 158 E. Main St., Whiteville, TN 38075, 731-254-8523,

Attention: Gene Bowden, Mayor. Comments may also be submitted or further information can be requested via email at gene.bowden@townofwhiteville.com. A full description of the project may also be reviewed Monday through Thursday from 8:00AM-4:30PM at the address listed above.

April 15, 2021

Gene Bowden, Mayor