CONCURRENT NOTICE NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

September 14, 2017

Town of Hornsby

450 Main Street

Hornsby, TN 38044

731-658-6188

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Town of Hornsby.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about September 25, 2017, the Town of Hornsby will submit a request to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for the release of funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project known as Town of Hornsby Water Main Replacement Project, for the purpose of replacing up to 5,500 LF of existing water main with CDBG awarded funds of $249,760.00 in Hornsby/Hardeman County.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The Town of Hornsby has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file and may be examined or copied weekdays at the Town Hall, 450 Main Street, Hornsby, TN by scheduling an appointment by calling 731-658-6188 or the Hardeman County Mayor’s office at 100 E. Main Street, Bolivar, TN between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments to the Mayor of Hornsby, Mack Carter, Jr. All comments received by September 21, 2017 will be considered by the Town of Hornsby prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Town of Hornsby certifies to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development that Mayor Mack Carter, Jr. in his/her capacity as consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD) approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Town of Hornsby to use program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development will accept objections to its release of funds and the Town of Hornsby certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following basis:

a. The certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Town of Hornsby;

b. The Town of Hornsby has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58;

c. The grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development; or

d. Another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality.

Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58) and shall be addressed to the State of Tennessee, Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of Policy and Federal Programs, William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, 26th Floor, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37243-1102. Potential objectors should contact the Office of Policy and Federal Programs to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Mack Carter, Jr.

Mayor