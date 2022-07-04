City of Middleton Requesting Bids

2014-2017 Chevrolet Tahoe, 2WD and or 4WD, SSV Police vehicle 5.3L, V8, OHV, 16V FFV, 6-Speed Automatic, center console, mounted spotlight, siren, switch box, partitions, and mounted push bar. Bids are to be received until 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, and turned into Middleton City Hall, P.O. Box 40, 300 South Main Street, Middleton, TN 38052. Parties interested in submitting a bid should contact Police Chief Arness Bowden at (731) 376-8409 for additional information. Bids received after the deadline will not be opened. The City of Middleton reserves the right to refuse any and all bids.