Graphing Calculators

General: Hardeman County School District is requesting bid proposals for TI 84 Plus Graphing Calculator. Purchases are dependent upon Director of Schools approval of the contract, and final approval by individual end users.

Bidding Instructions/Deadline: Bidders must clearly, and independently, identify all fees associated with their services. Please direct questions regarding bid specifications or requirements to Dr. Darrell Wooden, Assistant Director of Federal Programs at 731-658-2510. Enclose bid in a sealed envelope identified as

"Graphing Calculator-Hardeman County Schools, ATTN: Mr. Jimmy Sain/Dr. Darrell Wooden on the outside of the envelope." Submit the bid to the following address by 10:00 a.m. central standard time, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020:

The County Mayor’s Office

100 N. Main, P.O. Box 250 Bolivar, Tennessee 38008

Attention: Mr. Jimmy Sain/Dr. Darrell Wooden